GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.00) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.83 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €34.54 ($34.54). 540,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of €33.83 and a 200 day moving average of €35.06. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($48.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

