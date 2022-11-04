Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 555 at UBS Group

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 570 to CHF 555 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.20.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 44,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,992. Geberit has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.