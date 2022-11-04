Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Billion

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $8.45 or 0.00039893 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $32.58 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00046259 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00256426 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

