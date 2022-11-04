General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,559. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.93.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

