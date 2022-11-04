General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 1.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 64,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.