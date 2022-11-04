General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 64,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

