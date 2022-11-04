Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.65. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 574,802 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 215.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 219.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

