GeniuX Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeniuX has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $186,971.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003268 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.80 or 0.31993539 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012496 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
