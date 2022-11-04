GeniuX Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeniuX has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $186,971.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.80 or 0.31993539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012496 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

