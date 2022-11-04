GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Trading Down 3.4%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 18,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.