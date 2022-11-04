Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. 839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

