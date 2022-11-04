Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 735,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

