Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Global Industrial Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $854.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.