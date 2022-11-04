Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALTY opened at $10.56 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000.

