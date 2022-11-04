Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $6.95 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period.

