Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Globalstar Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
