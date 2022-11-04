Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Globalstar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith O. Cowan bought 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,730.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,730.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310. 62.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

