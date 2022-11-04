Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

