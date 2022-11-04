Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMED. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 7,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,409. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,519,000 after buying an additional 689,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after buying an additional 462,234 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $6,622,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

