GMX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $325.53 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. GMX has a market capitalization of $325.53 million and $24.66 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GMX has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $40.74 or 0.00198752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

