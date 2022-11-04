GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $101.00 Average PT from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.4 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202 shares of company stock valued at $464,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

