Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 704,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,261. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. The company had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 113.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gogo by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Stories

