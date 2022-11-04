Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 40.0% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 190.5% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GFI opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

