Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading 12.5% Higher

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) was up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 202,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 105,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$38.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Golden Tag Resources

(Get Rating)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.