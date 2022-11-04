Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Mark Miller Purchases 2,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Mark Miller acquired 6,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $274,827.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,918.92 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 176,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

