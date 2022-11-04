Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Gorman-Rupp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $706.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gorman-Rupp

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Gorman-Rupp news, CEO Scott A. King bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $225,205. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 236,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

