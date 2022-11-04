Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $162.61 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $162.61 million and approximately $138,990.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

