Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.62.

GPK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 16,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 311,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 472,787 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

