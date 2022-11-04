Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 24.6 %

GHL stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

GHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,396.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.