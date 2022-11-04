Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Price Performance

Greenlane stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.79. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $42.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.16 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period.

Greenlane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.