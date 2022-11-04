Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,192 shares of company stock worth $3,509,813. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

