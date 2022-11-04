Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

GRGSF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

