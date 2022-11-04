Grin Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $159,773.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,329.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00316263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00121899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00750876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00581219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00231977 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

