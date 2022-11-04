Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAC. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.75.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PAC stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
