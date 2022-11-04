Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.98. 16,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

