Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. 354,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391,564. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $471.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

