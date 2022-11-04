Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

