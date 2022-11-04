Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,761,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,137. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

