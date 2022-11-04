Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GS traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.40. 29,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.50. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $415.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.