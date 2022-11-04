Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $23.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.24. 54,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

