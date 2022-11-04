Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 444,826 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,826 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.27. 24,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

