Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Director Margaret Katherine Banks Sells 6,000 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.