Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.58 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 65.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 20.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PulteGroup by 117.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.52. 83,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

