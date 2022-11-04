Hancock Whitney Corp Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 150,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 789,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,220,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.