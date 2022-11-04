Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after acquiring an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $235.36. 22,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

