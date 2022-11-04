Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $542,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.09.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.57. 2,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

