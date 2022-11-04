Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Medpace worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $11.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,596. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

