Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.02

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.02 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 35966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Hasbro by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

