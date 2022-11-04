Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by BWS Financial to “Neutral”

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HWKN stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $949.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

