HC Wainwright Boosts IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $35.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.08. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.