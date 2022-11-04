Head-To-Head Analysis: Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) & Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) and Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III 33.62% 10.58% 8.27% Nicholas Financial -1.05% -0.44% -0.27%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $2.66 million 4.91 $2.83 million N/A N/A Nicholas Financial $49.71 million 1.74 $3.00 million ($0.07) -97.13

Nicholas Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 47 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

