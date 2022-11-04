Head to Head Contrast: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) versus Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million 0.97 $10.69 million ($0.05) -82.40 Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.29 -$18.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solo Brands and Connexa Sports Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Solo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solo Brands and Connexa Sports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 438.03%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

